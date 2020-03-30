Rensselaer County Officials give update on coronavirus

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County Officials say there are 54 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Monday afternoon. There are 12 people in the hospital.

There are two new cases, one in North Greenbush and one in Nassau, according to officials.

More than 400 people remain in mandatory quarantine, including a person from Brooklyn who called the Health Department to report themselves as staying in the county. The Health Department is actively monitoring those people’s health.

LATEST STORIES: