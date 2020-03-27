Rensselaer County Officials give daily update on coronavirus

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin said on Friday afternoon that the county will impose a 14-day mandatory quarantine to anyone coming from an area downstate hit the hardest by coronavirus. He urged them not to come to Rensselaer County in general. He said that there are five cases in Troy and one case in East Greenbush that are people from the New York City area.

As of Friday, the county has 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are seven hospitalizations in the county with one patient in the ICU. Here is a breakdown of the cases by area:

Troy – 17

East Greenbush – 8

North Greenbush – 5

Brunswick – 4

Hoosick – 3

Schodack – 1

Schaghticoke – 1

Rensselaer – 2

Pittstown – 1

Poestenkill – 1

Sand Lake – 2

There are currently more than 400 people being monitored for symptoms.

