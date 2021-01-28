Rensselaer County officials approve to safely resume high-risk sports

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin gave the green light for school districts in the county to safely resume high-risk sports starting Feb 1. Basketball and wrestling are considered high-risk sports. Whether it is playing on the gym mat or on the basketball court, the decision to resume these sports comes down to each school district.

Thursday night, the Schodack Central Schools superintendent held a virtual meeting with parents. the district is preparing on how this sports season will realistically look like. “We don’t even know who we’re competing against yet, there has been some conversation about a phased in approach get basketball season up and running and wrestling season up and running with no spectators and potentially phasing in spectators,” says Jason Chevier, Superintendent of Schodack Central Schools.

McLaughlin says having sports will allows students to grasp onto some normalcy. “We have a lot of kids that are under stress both mentally and emotionally. It seems it’s the right decision to us to say yeah, let’s go ahead and play and trust our professionals, trust our coaches and our schools and the parents that they’re going to do what’s right,” says McLaughlin.

Troy boys’ basketball head coach, Rich Hurley, is excited to get back into the game. “Let them go out and have fun. It’s going to be weird, but we’re all on the same boat. Coaches have been texting each other all day and last night, asking are we going to do it? What’s it going to look like? Those logistics are still being worked out,” says Coach Hurley.

If parents don’t feel comfortable having their kids play sports, they will not be penalized. “If things got a little bit out of hand, we will get a little more restrictive. If things get better, we’re going to get less restrictive and that’s just as it should be,” says McLaughlin.