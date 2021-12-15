Rensselaer County offers staff wage increases and incentives at VRM

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – County legislatures have approved pay increases to help attract new employees and retain current employees at the county’s Van Rensselaer Manor nursing home (VRM). Officials say increases will help position the county to better deal with ongoing staffing shortages.

According to officials the resolution for the salary increases at the Manor was approved by the county legislature during a meeting on December 14. They say the increases will also be accompanied by incentives for employees at the VRM into mid-January.

The VRM has a capacity of 362 beds but has had to reduce the number of residents by several dozen. The county reduced the number of residents admitted at the VRM to deal with staffing shortages that are now typical of medical and care professions county officials said.

The increases are as follows:

CNAs – $2 an hour increase

LPNs – $2 an hour increase

RNs – $10 an hour increase

The increases are in addition to the previously negotiated 2 percent increase per contract for current employees. The new incentive program will run from December 7, 2021, to January 13, 2022, and includes bonus amounts of $100 for less than full-time nursing staff and $200 for full-time nursing staff.

“We are happy to provide this additional compensation so that we are able to retain and attract those great employees that we trust to take care of our loved ones every day,” Vice-Chair Kelly Hoffman.