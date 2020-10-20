Rensselaer County offering online training program for at-home caregivers, via Trualta

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Rennselaer County’s Department for the Aging is partnering with Trualta, an online training company, to provide training and support for family members caring for aging loved ones at home. The county has 100 licenses for the program.

“Our Aging Department has been very active throughout this pandemic,” said Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin Tuesday. “They have this great partnership with Trualta. We are trying to keep people in their homes for as long as possible.”

The online program will teach how to treat dementia, when it is the best time for giving medicines, and how to change a person’s mood or the subject. Other skills taught are how to change comfort items like socks and how to give a bath.

If you are a resident of Rensselaer County and would benefit from the partnership the county has with Trualta, you can go to the county’s Facebook page and sign up. For those without Facebook, call the Department for Ageing at (518) 270-2730.

