GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Police are seeking information regarding a bar fight that may have killed a Rensselaer County native on February 13. According to the Gouverneur Police Department, in the afternoon on that date, officers and the Gouverneur Volunteer Rescue Squad were called to an Apartment Building in Gouverneur for a report of a male unconscious and not breathing.

Upon arrival, the man, later identified as Andrew D. Johnston, 39, of Gouverneur, was confirmed to be dead. Johnston was originally a Brunswick native, according to friends.

An investigation determined that Johnston was involved in a fight earlier that day at approximately 1:36 a.m. at the Serendipity Bar on William Street in Gouverneur. However, an autopsy was later performed by Lourdes Hospital Medical Examiner Dr. Rober Stoppacher, and the cause and manner of death could not be confirmed.

The Gouverneur Police Department is working with the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s office and is seeking additional information. Police confirmed that there is no threat to the public.

Those with information on this incident are asked to contact the Gouverneur Police Department at 315-287-212.