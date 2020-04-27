Rensselaer County mask distributions set for Wednesday

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County officials will be giving out free cloth masks to residents on Wednesday at five locations. This is part of the county’s efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The cloth masks were provided to the county by the federal government and are manufactured by Hanes. The masks will be distributed from 4 to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Troy – County Government Center, 1600 7th Avenue, downtown Troy. (Motorists are asked to pull to the sidewalk in the front of the County Office Building, on the same side of the building as the entrance to Motor Vehicles)

The cloth masks can be rewashed and used several times. The FDA approved masks will also be given to local governments, essential businesses and service organizations still functioning in the county.

“We appreciate the donation of these cloth masks to Rensselaer County to help protect our residents and want to put these to good use right away across our county,” said McLaughlin. “The county believes we have enough cloth masks to help local governments, essential businesses and community organizations, and also want to get these into the hands of our residents and families,” added McLaughlin.

