Rensselaer County man arrested on child enticement charges

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Rensselaer County man has been arrested for allegedly traveling to perform a sexual act on a 10-year-old. Charles Wager, 53, of Castleton-on-Hudson, was apprehended by officers when he arrived at a pre-arranged meeting place in Broome County.

Officers say Wager had been messaging undercover officers posing as both a 10-year-old child and the child’s parents since January 18, 2021. It is alleged that during the conversations, Wagner described his interest in sexual contact with the child and and explicitly described sexual acts he planned he perform on the 10-year-old child when he met the child in person.

Police claim Wagner intended to meet the child for sex when he arrived at the arranged location.

The 53-year-old has been arraigned and remanded in custody. If found guilty, he faces between 10-years and life in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of between five years and life.

This case is being investigated by the FBI Syracuse Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force. This task force is comprised of FBI Special Agents and Investigators of the New York State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen Grabowski.

Members of the public who have information related to this case or feel they may have been victimized by Wager are asked to call the Federal Bureau of Investigation at (607)778-7240.