Rensselaer County man arrested after police find ‘bag of drugs’

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 56-year-old Rensselaer County man is facing multiple felony charges after police found a “bag of drugs” in his car. State Police say they found the bag – which contained approximately: 1.4 grams of cocaine, 26 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 19 grams of concentrated cannabis, a quantity of MDMA tablets, paper strips with LSD, and THC gummies –during a traffic stop on Route 40 near Easton.

Police say they stopped the driver, Paul Qua of Johnsonville, for a traffic infraction on February 17. During the stop, an officer noticed an “odor of marijuana” giving them probably cause to search the vehicle. The bag containing the drugs was allegedly found stashed behind the driver’s seat.

The Trooper also claims Qua was displaying signs of being “impaired by drugs” during the investigation and subsequently failed a field sobriety test.

Qua is now facing the following charges:

Fourth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Three counts of seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Driving while ability impaired by drugs

He was transported to State Police Greenwich where he was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert and and released on his own recognizance following arraignment. Qua is due to appear at Easton Town Court on April 14, 2021.