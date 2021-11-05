Rensselaer County man accused of possession of Child Pornography

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Derek Luch, 29, of Troy appeared before a federal judge, charged with receiving and possession of child pornography. According to a criminal complaint, on November 4, Luch possessed more than 100 images of child pornography. Officials say those images included depictions of minors from the ages of 8 to 12 years old.

Officials said Luch has been also charged with allegedly using an internet-based peer-to-peer network to download and receive child pornography. Luch waived his rights to a detention hearing. He will remain in custody pending trial.

If convicted, Luch faces up to life in prison, a term of released probation, and a fine of up to $250,000. Luch would also be required to register as a sex offender.