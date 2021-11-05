Rensselaer County man accused of possession of Child Pornography

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Derek Luch, 29, of Troy appeared before a federal judge, charged with receiving and possession of child pornography. According to a criminal complaint, on November 4, Luch possessed more than 100 images of child pornography. Officials say those images included depictions of minors from the ages of 8 to 12 years old.

Officials said Luch has been also charged with allegedly using an internet-based peer-to-peer network to download and receive child pornography. Luch waived his rights to a detention hearing. He will remain in custody pending trial.

If convicted, Luch faces up to life in prison, a term of released probation, and a fine of up to $250,000. Luch would also be required to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19