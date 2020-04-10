Rensselaer County Legislature to hold first-ever virtual meeting

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Rensselaer County Legislature will conduct its meeting scheduled on Tuesday, April 14 at 6 p.m. using Zoom and Facebook Live.

Members of the Legislature will use Zoom to call into the meeting. Residents can view the meeting on the Rensselaer County Legislature Facebook page.

“These are historic times and this will be a historic meeting. Some legislators will attend the meeting in person, and others will join via Zoom. The goal is to keep everyone safe while keeping county government working”, said Vice-Chair Kelly Hoffman.

“Despite the COVID-19 emergency, we still have important work to do in order to keep county government moving forward. We will be accepting important funding to keep our County Health Department going strong in our fight against COVID-19”, said Chair of Finance Robert Loveridge.

The meeting agenda is available on the county’s website. Residents who want to address any items on the agenda should contact the county legislature through its website as well.

