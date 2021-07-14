Rensselaer County Legislature passes local law to establish Animal Abuse Registry

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was announced Wednesday that the Rensselaer County Legislature passed a local law that will establish an Animal Abuse Registry during their July meeting.

“The Minority Office introduced similar legislation years ago and have continued to reintroduce legislation to protect animals time and time again,” said Minority Leader Peter Grimm.

Animal cruelty is a growing problem that often results in the abuse of thousands of animals per year. It is said to be a known fact that people who have previously abused pets in the past are likely to do it again.

“A bi-partisan effort to pass such important legislation has brought this Local Law to fruition,” added Legislator Carole Weaver.

Officials say the purpose of enacting this local law is to establish an online registry for people who are convicted of animal abuse and neglect crimes.

“This is such an important piece of legislation to have in Rensselaer County, because research has shown that those who abuse dogs and cats often are abusers in other aspects of their lives,” stated Deputy Minority Leader Cindy Doran.