Rensselaer County launches telehealth program to all residents

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – All Rensselaer County residents can seek medical treatment through their computer screens. The county is launching and expanding their telehealth solution.

The county is partnering with UCM Digital Health (UCM), a Troy-based digital healthcare company to create the website, Renscocares.org. The website will give access to telemedicine platforms from CDPHP and MVP Health. Residents enrolled in other health plans or those without health insurance will be guided to UCM’s telehealth platform called Sam. Officials say this will increase access, reduce cost and more effectively coordinate all the healthcare resources within the county.

“These resources exist, but as a patient, you may not know which one to use, when to use it, and that’s why we’re trying to give them a central place where you get the medical care first because that’s the emotional need and then you can take a deep breath and have someone guiding you and directing you on where you need to go,” said Keith Algozzine, CEO of UCM Digital Health.

“There is a need in our communities to connect people to the right care, at the right place, at the right time when medical or mental health concerns arise…As our current acute care system is experiencing huge delays in EMS and ER wait times and stressing its overall capacity, this provides faster, convenient and far less costly care to the residents of Rensselaer County,” said Steve McLaughlin, Rensselaer County Executive.

Residents can also call 844-RenscoCares.

“CDPHP is proud to partner with Rensselaer County and UCM Digital Health to expand access to timely and affordable medicine with creation of RenscoCares.org. The public-private partnership is a natural extension of our ER anywhere telemedicine app and provides local patients with a much-needed alternative to the emergency room, saving them time, money, and a lot of headaches,” said CDPHP President and CEO, Dr. John Bennett.

“Enabling access to virtual care services through RenscoCares.org is a monumental step towards helping people get the care they need when and where they need it,” said MVP Health Care’s President and CEO Chris Del Vecchio. “As we continue to face the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health care system in our region, offering telemedicine to county residents through this partnership is a great way to highlight an alternative to the emergency room or urgent care and we applaud UCM and Rensselaer County for their efforts.”