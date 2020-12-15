RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County is seeking volunteers to join the Medical Reserve Corps to help with the delivery of COVID vaccines, County Executive Steve McLaughlin and Public Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas announced on Facebook.

Counties across the state are expecting the COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in first shipments on or about Dec. 21. The county Health Department and the Corps will be very involved in distributing the vaccine.

Individuals with medical training, medical experience, work as a first responder, health care worker, veterinarians and other related professions and training are needed to help deliver the vaccine in the coming days. Non-medical members can be used for support positions.