Rensselaer County hosting food collection drive Saturday

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A food collection drive will be held Saturday to help community food pantries in the county.

County Executive Steve McLaughlin said they are seeking donations of non-perishable food items and personal hygiene items at the Saturday collection for future distribution to food pantries serving the county.

“Our county is served by grassroots food pantries that help residents during times of need. We want to be ready for the future and assist our food pantries in their mission,” said McLaughlin.

The food collection drive will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Hudson Valley campus in the parking lot adjacent to the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

“Many residents have been or will be affected by economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Rensselaer County has always stepped up for their neighbors and we are counting on that generosity again,” added McLaughlin.

The following food items are being requested:

Pasta

Soup

Canned Vegetables

Pasta Sauce

Canned Fruits

Baby Food

Dry Beans

Applesauce

Peanut Butter

Cereal

Rice

Pre-Packaged Snacks

The following personal hygiene items are being requested:

Shampoo

Conditioner

Soap

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Deodorant

Face Wipes

Sunscreen

Disposable Razors

Shaving Cream

Those attending the donation event are asked to take South Road, between Hudson Valley Community College and LaSalle to parking lot. Follow signs to exit to Williams Road.