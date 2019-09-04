Rensselaer County holding public meeting to discuss styrofoam ban

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local community is holding a public forum on Wednesday over concerns about polystyrene foam, commonly known as styrofoam.

The Rensselaer County Minority Legislature submitted a resolution last month urging New York State to ban styrofoam, arguing that “the production of polystyrene is one of the most toxic processes on the planet.”

The public forum begins at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday in the Legislative Chambers of the Pattison County Government Center on 7th Avenue in Troy.