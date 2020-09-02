Rensselaer County had no new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials in Rensselaer County reported no new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday. This is the first time there have been no new cases since August 23. The Health Department says that 11 more people have recovered bringing the total to 815.

The county also saw hospitalizations stay at nine, including three in ICU. There have been 41 deaths due to COVID-19 reported in the county.

