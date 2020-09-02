Rensselaer County had no new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday

News
Posted: / Updated:

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials in Rensselaer County reported no new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday. This is the first time there have been no new cases since August 23. The Health Department says that 11 more people have recovered bringing the total to 815.

The county also saw hospitalizations stay at nine, including three in ICU. There have been 41 deaths due to COVID-19 reported in the county.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga