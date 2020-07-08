Rensselaer County gives Covid-19 update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – Rensselaer County Health confirms six new cases of coronavirus.
According to County Health, three of the new cases are from Riverside – Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing facility in Castleton. There are now ten confirmed cases among Riverside residents, one employee has also been confirmed positive for the virus.
County-wide there are 35 active cases, with a to-date total of 631 confirmed cases. Three residents are currently in the hospital, with none being reated in the ICU.
The County also announced four more cases have recovered bringing the total clearances to 565.
