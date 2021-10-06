Rensselaer County expanding PFAS testing in Poestenkill

POESTENKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County is expanding the number of private residence wells tested for PFAS in Poestenkill. This comes after PFOS was found at Algonquin Middle School and two homes in September.

The county said it is working with Poestenkill and the New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation and Health to better understand the extent of PFAS detections in private wells and evaluate potential sources of PFAS found in the area.

PFOA is a toxic chemical which can cause serious health problems. The county is currently conducting it’s second round of testing of residences. No new results from the testing have been received yet.

“We are seeking to do more testing, gather more data and do it more quickly. We want answers just as the residents want answers,” said County Executive Steve McLaughlin.

Letters for the testing will be sent out to residents in an expanded area surrounding Algonquin Middle School. The county said the testing is voluntary.