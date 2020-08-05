Rensselaer County Executive writes letter opposing defunding police

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County Executive Steven McLaughlin released a letter detailing his stance on the movement to defund police in the county and specifically the City of Troy. The executive’s letter was addressed to the Troy City Clerk and asked to be considered along with any other opinions on the matter.

To summarize the letter, Executive McLaughlin argued that police are vital and needed in the community. He went on to suggest that, reducing police numbers would be damaging to law-abiding citizens.

The letter ended by sighting the actions of Troy Police Officer Adam Harbour. According to McLaughlin, Officer Harbour saved a woman from a deadly attack days ago. The officer’s actions, McLaughlin argued, should be considered in discussions of defunding the police.

The County Executives full letter can be read below:

