Rensselaer County executive said taxpayers were saved $1.25 million in 2019

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- For the second year in a row Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin said the county saved tax payers money by cutting personnel costs. In 2018, he said they saved $1 million.

Last year, McLaughlin said the savings rose to $1.25 million.

McLaughlin said he attributes the savings to better efficiency policies and practices used throughout the county on a daily basis and said the cuts helped to reduce the county property tax rate in both the 2019 and 2020 county budgets.

“Every day, we are working hard to generate a savings for our taxpayers while maintaining and even expanding important services,” McLaughlin said. “We are very proud of these results, as they come with a great deal of work, extra effort by employees and department heads, and a commitment to carefully manage every dollar,” he said.