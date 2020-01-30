Today’s episode of General Hospital will air at 2:30 a.m. on ABC

Rensselaer County executive said taxpayers were saved $1.25 million in 2019

by: Sarah Darmanjian

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- For the second year in a row Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin said the county saved tax payers money by cutting personnel costs. In 2018, he said they saved $1 million.

Last year, McLaughlin said the savings rose to $1.25 million.

McLaughlin said he attributes the savings to better efficiency policies and practices used throughout the county on a daily basis and said the cuts helped to reduce the county property tax rate in both the 2019 and 2020 county budgets.

“Every day, we are working hard to generate a savings for our taxpayers while maintaining and even expanding important services,” McLaughlin said. “We are very proud of these results, as they come with a great deal of work, extra effort by employees and department heads, and a commitment to carefully manage every dollar,” he said.

