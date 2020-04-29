Rensselaer County Executive McLaughlin calls out Gov. Cuomo in daily coronavirus update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Wednesday’s coronavirus update, County Executive Steven McLaughlin called out Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “snarky response” to requests for a testing site within Rensselaer County limits.

In the Facebook Live event McLaughlin holds every weekday afternoon with Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas, he read a statement attributed to the Democratic governor. After saying that the state is doing all it can to help and that he meets with county leaders every day, Cuomo concludes the statement with, “Now is not the time for politics, and I would consider the source.”

Calling the response “snarky,” “unnecessary,” “blatantly unfair,” and “absolutely unbelievable,” the Republican County Executive said Cuomo has not only not been in contact with county leadership daily, but that he has never had a conference call with county executives at all since the outbreak began.

Cuomo’s statement came in response to Rensselaer County’s repeated requests for more local testing to serve low-income and disabled individuals who cannot go to a testing site in Albany. Several of those sites, McLaughlin said, have opened since local leaders made the bipartisan request for a testing site in the County.

“What was political about advocating for your residents?” McLaughlin mused, looking directly into the camera and addressing Cuomo. He added, “Any time he says, ‘Now is not the time for politics,’ I guarantee you, he’s the one playing politics.”

McLaughlin said he has signed letters sent to the governor on a bipartisan basis from all mayors, town supervisors, and county legislators—along with assemblymembers and other district and state representatives—asking for test kits and testing sites. He said the governor ignored them all.

McLaughlin implied that Rensselaer County has been forced to work on addressing the testing site issue independent from the state of New York, saying they may have an important announcement as early as Thursday.

“We don’t know where we’re going until we know where we’re at.” McLaughlin

