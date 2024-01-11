TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin gave the State of the County address on Thursday to a room full of local politicians and business leaders. McLaughlin shared highlights, which included a new location for the county office, infrastructure improvements, and reduced property taxes.

“Taxes – talked about that briefly – down 37 percent in six years. It’s pretty good,” said McLaughlin. He said they had a 10% property tax rate reduction last year alone. “That’s important, that gets us back to a tax rate of about $3.85 per $1,000. That’s what people were paying here in the 90’s.”

He said they were able to do that by relying on sales tax revenues. And that’s been made possible with infrastructure improvements, which he said made the county more attractive to businesses.

“What we try to do every day is run this county like it’s a business, like we’re trying to minimize expenses, maximize revenues, and the way we’re going to maximize revenues is to expand the retail opportunities. Give people the ability to spend that money here in this county versus crossing the river,” said McLaughlin.

He also addressed the issues negatively affecting the county, which he largely attributed to factors outside of the county.

Despite the fact that Rensselaer County has not received any migrants from New York City, he plans to continue signing emergency declarations every five days to keep it that way.

McLaughlin said he recently spoke with New York City Mayor Eric Adams about the issue at a New York State Association of Counties meeting.

“It was a little bit frustrating though because it wasn’t an in-depth conversation, which we were all saying we all need to have that in-depth conversation, but what Eric did say – which sort of set a few of us off, quite frankly – was that he didn’t want to negatively impact upstate counties,” said McLaughlin.

He expects to pave all county roads and plans to grow sales tax revenues by expanding retail opportunities.

The event was hosted by the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce in Troy at the Franklin Terrace Ballroom. McLaughlin is slated to deliver the official State of the County address in March during the Rensselaer County Legislature meeting.