Rensselaer County DWI Memorial Ceremony to be held Tuesday

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County officials will be holding the county DWI Memorial Ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at noon. The ceremony will be held at the Rensselaer County DWI Memorial site at Congress and 13th Street in Troy.

The event is hosted by Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly. It is open to the public, everyone will have to wear a mask and remain socially distanced.

The event will be live-streamed on District Attorney Donnelly’s Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES