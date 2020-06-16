Rensselaer County DMV and Clerk’s Office to reopen on Wednesday

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in Troy and the County Clerk’s Office will open on Wednesday according to County Executive Steve McLaughlin. Masks and a temperature check will be required to enter the offices. Anyone without a mask will be provided a surgical mask.

The DMV at Troy will offer in-person services for licensing, permits and non-driver’s IDs and will be open from 8:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. All other services will still need to be put in the dropbox at the office for processing. All visitors to the DMV are asked to enter through the first floor entrance at the County Office Building.

The Clerk’s office located at 105 Third Street adjacent to the County Court House will be open for most in-person services, but a prior call is needed before a visit to the office. The Clerk’s office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. For pistol permits handled at the Clerk’s office, the office will continue to process amendments through the mail. For new permits, applicants are able to schedule an appointment at the office by calling 518-270-4171.

There will be no satellite offices for the DMV open at this time. There also will be no extended hours at the DMV office in Troy on Thursdays. The Troy DMV will likely be the only DMV open for the foreseeable future, according to McLaughlin.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES