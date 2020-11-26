Rensselaer County COVID update for Nov. 26

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Health Department said Thursday that 38 new cases have been reported. The total number of active cases in the county is 323. The New York State COVID Dashboard shows a 7-day rolling infection rate average of 1.4% for the county.
The Health Department also reported the 54th death in the county, an 80-year-old Troy man with underlying health conditions. There are 17 people being treated for the virus in the hospital.
New Cases
- 59-year-old Sand Lake woman
- 34-year-old Schodack man
- 24-year-old Troy woman
- 25-year-old Troy woman
- 38-year-old Troy woman
- 57-year-old North Greenbush man
- 56-year-old North Greenbush woman
- 37-year-old Grafton man
- 65-year-old Troy man
- 70-year-old Sand Lake woman
- 34-year-old Troy woman
- 27-year-old Troy woman
- 23-year-old Troy man
- 40-year-old Troy woman
- 24-year-old Rensselaer woman
- 45-year-old Sand Lake woman
- 38-year-old Brunswick man
- 55-year-old Schaghticoke woman
- 64-year-old Troy woman
- 45-year-old Troy woman
- 71-year-old Schaghticoke woman
- 55-year-old Brunswick man
- 48-year-old Troy woman
- 8-year-old Troy girl
- 49-year-old Schodack man
- 25-year-old Troy man
- 20-year-old Grafton woman
- 28-year-old Stephentown woman
- 38-year-old Troy woman
- 62-year-old Schaghticoke man
- 62-year-old Troy woman
- 18-year-old North Greenbush woman
- 24-year-old Sand Lake woman
- 66-year-old Schaghticoke man
- 50-year-old Grafton woman
- 90-year-old woman who is a resident at Evergreen Commons in East Greenbush
- 26-year-old Troy woman
The county also announced 11 recoveries bringing the year-to-date total to 1,334 recoveries.
