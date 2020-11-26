Rensselaer County COVID update for Nov. 26

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Health Department said Thursday that 38 new cases have been reported. The total number of active cases in the county is 323. The New York State COVID Dashboard shows a 7-day rolling infection rate average of 1.4% for the county.

The Health Department also reported the 54th death in the county, an 80-year-old Troy man with underlying health conditions. There are 17 people being treated for the virus in the hospital.

New Cases

59-year-old Sand Lake woman

34-year-old Schodack man

24-year-old Troy woman

25-year-old Troy woman

38-year-old Troy woman

57-year-old North Greenbush man

56-year-old North Greenbush woman

37-year-old Grafton man

65-year-old Troy man

70-year-old Sand Lake woman

34-year-old Troy woman

27-year-old Troy woman

23-year-old Troy man

40-year-old Troy woman

24-year-old Rensselaer woman

45-year-old Sand Lake woman

38-year-old Brunswick man

55-year-old Schaghticoke woman

64-year-old Troy woman

45-year-old Troy woman

71-year-old Schaghticoke woman

55-year-old Brunswick man

48-year-old Troy woman

8-year-old Troy girl

49-year-old Schodack man

25-year-old Troy man

20-year-old Grafton woman

28-year-old Stephentown woman

38-year-old Troy woman

62-year-old Schaghticoke man

62-year-old Troy woman

18-year-old North Greenbush woman

24-year-old Sand Lake woman

66-year-old Schaghticoke man

50-year-old Grafton woman

90-year-old woman who is a resident at Evergreen Commons in East Greenbush

26-year-old Troy woman

The county also announced 11 recoveries bringing the year-to-date total to 1,334 recoveries.