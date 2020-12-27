Rensselaer County COVID-19 update Saturday, Dec. 26

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Rensselaer County COVID-19 cases continue to rise. The county reported an additional 161 confirmed cases Saturday, December 26.
The county is also reporting it’s 81st death. They said new cases reported Saturday are the highest single-day total for new cases in Rensselaer County since the start of the pandemic.
Rensselaer County said more than half of all new cases reported stem from contact with COVID-19 from a family member(s) or the workplace. Thirty-eight residents are currently hospitalized, with four in the intensive care unit.
There are 1,625 residents in quarantine, 1,475 from exposure, and 150 because of travel. There have also been 132 new recoveries, bringing the total number recovered to 2,751.
