Rensselaer County couple arrested following traffic stop

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Hamlin, 31, and Angela Sutliff, 35, both from Rensselaer County on drug possession charges out of the City of Albany.

Police say on Sunday Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a car in Albany. During the traffic stop, Deputies found that Hamlin had an active warrant for his arrest, and was said to be in possession of controlled substances including Suboxone and heroin. Sutliff was also said to be in possession of a controlled substance including a number of pills and heroin.

Police charged Hamlin with the following:

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (a class A Misdemeanor)

One count of Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Second Degree (an unclassified misdemeanor)

Issued several citations for traffic infractions.

Sutliff was charged with the following:

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (a class A Misdemeanor)

One count of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree (a class A Misdemeanor).

Both Sutliff and Hamlin were released on an appearance ticket to appear in Albany City Court at a later date.