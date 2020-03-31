Rensselaer County coronavirus update

Live Now
Coronavirus Task Force expected to give update around 5 p.m.

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County Officials updating residents on the spread of coronavirus and what is being done to stop it. As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 55 confirmed cases in the county. 12 people are in the hospital.

One case involving a 79-year-old woman from Troy was reported to the County Health Department Tuesday.

287 people are being monitored and are under quarantine, dropping significantly from Monday after dozens of people completed their 14 days.

