Rensselaer County coronavirus update Wednesday, May 27

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- In its daily coronavirus update, Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin says there have been no deaths from the virus since May 15.

To date, the county has had 497 confirmed cases and of those 394 recovered. It leaves 103 active cases. Six county residents remain hospitalized, none are in the ICU.

McLaughlin says the county has given out 150 fentanyl test strips since an increase in overdoses from fentanyl-laced crack cocaine last week.

The county is holding a food drive at Joe Bruno Stadium Saturday, May 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. McLaughlin says they are asking for donations of non-perishable food and personal care items. Donations can also be dropped off at the Rensselaer County Building downtown.

