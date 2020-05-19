Live Now
Rensselaer County coronavirus update Tuesday, May 19

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Rensselaer County is urging residents to continue using a mask in public and continue social distancing as the county begins reopening. The county says these are important in further management of stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

Rensselaer County will officially begin phase one of reopening Wednesday along with other counties in the Capital District.

The county only saw three additional cases from Monday bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 476. One of those three cases is a resident at Rosewood Gardens.

Six residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 and there have been no new deaths reported. To date, 28 county residents have died from the coronavirus.

There still remain 240 residents in quarantine. Those who have recovered from the virus stands at 317. Rensselaer County has administered 6,106 coronavirus tests, 129 of which were done yesterday.

