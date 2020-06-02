Rensselaer County coronavirus update Tuesday, June 2

Breaking News
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced the first death from coronavirus since May 15, bringing the total number to 29 Tuesday, June 2.

There have been 529 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, 454 county residents have recovered.

To date the county has received the results of 10,492 residents that have been tested for the coronavirus.

County Clerk Frank Merola says the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will reopen to the public during Phase 3. He also says drivers license renewal dates, registrations and inspections have been extended indefinitely. The office will reopen Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

DMV satellite offices will remain closed. Residents will have until October 2021 in order to obtain a Real ID, in order to get on domestic flights.

