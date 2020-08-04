Rensselaer County coronavirus update Tuesday, August 4

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Rensselaer County is reporting 15 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. Four are from the Troy Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. There are a total of 31 cases related to the facility.

Twenty-three residents are in the hospital, three in the Intensive Care Unit. There are also 455 residents in monitor quarantine, 99 from exposure, and 356 from travel.

There have been 801 total coronavirus cases in the county with 663 recoveries. There are currently 105 active cases.

Rensselaer County has given 31,855 coronavirus tests, 492 were recorded Monday.

