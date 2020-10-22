Rensselaer County coronavirus update Thursday, Oct. 22

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Rensselaer County is reporting an additional six confirmed cases of coronavirus Thursday, October 22. One of the reported new cases concerns a resident at the Van Rensselaer Manor nursing home.

There are currently 77 active cases of coronavirus in the county and 532 residents in quarantine. To date there have been 1,079 confirmed cases in Rensselaer County, 959 of those have recovered.

The county’s 43rd death was reported on Monday. Nearly 70,000 coronavirus tests have been given in the county.

LATEST STORIES