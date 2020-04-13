Rensselaer County coronavirus update, sixth death reported

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there have been 136 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began, up 17 cases from their last update. The county has had six COVID-19 related deaths. The death announced Monday was a resident of the Diamond Hill adult care facility.

Of those 136 cases, 49 people have been cleared of the virus. There are 14 people in the hospital, four of those cases are in the ICU.

There are 320 people in quarantine and they are being monitored by the county.

The 17 news cases include:

a 24-year-old Troy woman

a 95-year-old Schaghticoke woman at the Diamond Hill adult care facility

a 43-year-old North Greenbush woman

a 24-year-old Troy man

a 60-year-old East Greenbush man

a 31-year-old Schodack man

a 43-year-old Troy woman

a 61-year-old Pittstown man

a 47-year-old East Greenbush man

a 67-year-old Troy woman

a 57-year-old Troy man

a 28-year-old East Greenbush man

a 33-year-old North Greenbush man

a 53-year-old Troy woman

a 26-year-old Pittstown woman

a 39-year-old Schaghticoke woman

a 32-year-old North Greenbush woman

