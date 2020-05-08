Rensselaer County coronavirus update, one new death reported

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) In the update released by officials on Friday they say that one person has died from COVID-19 bringing the total county deaths to 24. The 81-year-old woman was a resident of the Eddy Adult Care Facility in Troy.
The county reported 12 new cases bring the total of confirmed cases to 397. Of those 397 cases, 229 people have made a full recovery. As of Friday, seven people are being treated in the hospital, two of those patients are in the ICU.
The 12 new cases involve:
- a 92-year-old female resident at the Diamond Hill adult care facility
- an 84-year-old male resident at the Diamond Hill adult care facility
- a 90-year-female at the Diamond Hill adult care facility
- a 63-year-old East Greenbush woman
- a 43-year-old Troy man
- a 55-year-old Pittstown woman
- a one-year-old Troy boy
- a five-year-old Troy boy
- a 23-year-old Troy woman
- a 21-year-old North Greenbush woman
- a 28-year-old Troy woman
- a 40-year-old Schaghticoke woman
