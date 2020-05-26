Rensselaer County coronavirus update, no new cases reported

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials were happy to report on Tuesday that for the first time since mid-March there are no new confirmed cases in the county. The total confirmed cases stands at 496.
The county now has 389 recoveries, up 28 from Monday. There are eight people being treating in the hospital with no cases in the ICU.
The county has reported 28 COVID-19 related deaths during the pandemic. 8,251 residents have been tested in Rensselaer County.
