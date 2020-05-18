Rensselaer County coronavirus update Monday, May 18

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin says the county has 27 contact tracers and another 25 in training Monday, which means the county meets the requirements to reopen. Although it was expected the county would begin phase one Monday, he says he “fully expects” it to begin on Tuesday.

There have been no further deaths in the county. The number of residents who have died due to COVID-19 stands at 28. Nineteen of those were at nursing homes.

There have been 473 confirmed cases in Rensselaer County, 309 of which have recovered. There are currently seven individuals hospitalized but none are in the ICU.

The county has received tests for 5,977 residents and there are 650 in quarantine. McLaughlin says by Tuesday they expect that number to grow to approximately 6,300.

Rensselaer County held a telephone conference with multiple summer camps that revealed the majority of them have no plans to run this year.

McLaughlin says courts will begin recalling employees over the next couple weeks in preparation to open during phase two. Motor Vehicles will also be allowed to reopen during phase two.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES