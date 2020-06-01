Rensselaer County coronavirus update Monday, June 1

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin says there have been an additional five confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county on Monday, June 1. The total number of confirmed cases is now 522.

No county residents have died from the virus since May 15, the total number of deaths is 28. There are five residents hospitalized with the virus and none in the ICU. The number of residents who have recovered from the virus is 431.

Testing is still taking place at Hudson Valley Community College Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments aren’t required but are recommended. Residents can make an appointment by calling 1-800-245-4245.

Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center is also continuing testing at the County Office Building, 1600 7th Avenue, Troy on Wednesday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Thursday at the Whitney Young Lansingburgh branch from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are also recommended and can be made by calling 518-465-4771, ext. 0.

To date 10,052 county residents have been tested for COVID-19.

Speaking to the upcoming protests against the death of George Floyd scheduled in Troy Wednesday and Sunday, McLaughlin says he expects the protests to remain peaceful. Due to the violence that has broken out in Albany and across the nation, he says Walmart in Brunswick will be closing at 5 p.m. through Sunday. McLaughlin says to check with other stores in Troy that may be closing early as well.

