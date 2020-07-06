Rensselaer County coronavirus update Monday, July 6

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Four more confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported by Rensselaer County. There have been 617 confirmed cases in the county to-date.

There are 32 active cases and 172 people in quarantine. Two residents are currently hospitalized, none in the Intensive Care Unit.

On Sunday Rensselaer County reported another resident had died from COVID-19 bringing the total number of deaths to 31. The number of recoveries is now 554.

The county recorded 550 coronavirus tests Sunday and have recorded 22,542 in total.

