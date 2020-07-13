Rensselaer County coronavirus update Monday, July 13

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Rensselaer County is reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, July 13. There are currently 55 active cases in the county.

There have been 667 confirmed cases in the county, 581 of which have recovered. Six residents are hospitalized, none are in the Intensive Care Unit. The death toll remains at 31.

Rensselaer County says 232 residents are being monitored for the coronavirus, 114 individuals are being quarantined after travel. The county has administered 24,672 tests, 354 received Sunday.

