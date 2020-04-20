Rensselaer County coronavirus update Monday, April 20

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Rensselaer County bringing the total number of cases to 196. All three new cases are related to the Diamond Hill Adult Care Facility in Schaghticoke where one resident and two employees were positively diagnosed.
Sixteen residents and seven employees at the facility have been diagnosed. To date, four residents have died from COVID-19 at the facility.
“We continue to be concerned about Diamond Hill and the residents cared for at the facility. Our Health Department has been in contact with Diamond Hill and the state Health Department to address this serious situation,” says County Executive Steve McLaughlin. “While Diamond Hill is not under our direct supervision, we are trying to work with the facility on equipment and staffing issues, and ensuring they have enough PPE.”
Thirteen county residents are hospitalized with three in ICU. Approximately 370 are in quarantine and being monitored. Four additional people have recovered from the coronavirus bringing the total recovered to 68. More than 2,100 residents have been tested for COVID-19.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES
- Toddlers & COVID-19: how the pandemic could affect development for young kids
- Olympic task force helping athletes cope with 2020 games being postponed
- Municipalities could suffer long term as funding was not negotiated for latest relief measure
- U.S. surgeon general outlines how states should reopen economies
- Biofuel producers missing from $19B USDA aid package