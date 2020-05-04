Rensselaer County coronavirus update May 4

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- More than 3,000 Rensselaer County residents have been tested for the coronavirus the county said in an update Monday. County Executive Steve McLaughlin said to expect the number of confirmed cases to continue to rise as additional testing continues.

There have been 350 total cases, with 194 fully recovered. There are currently six county residents in the hospital, one of which is in the ICU.

The county is reminding those who do get tested at a mobile site to not go to work until they have received their results.

McLaughlin emphasized the need to reopen the county and expressed concern over meeting the state metrics for reopening. He also says the county has reached out to the governor’s office and the health commissioner about moving COVID-19 patients from nursing homes to prevent widespread infection.

Mobile testing will begin Tuesday at the County Building in downtown Troy. Residents who want to be tested must make an appointment by calling 518-465-4771.