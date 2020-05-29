Rensselaer County coronavirus update Friday, May 29

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin said there are no new deaths from coronavirus in the county since May 15, the number remains at 28. There have been 510 confirmed cases with 413 recoveries.

The county has received 9,291 coronavirus tests for county residents. There still remain approximately 130 residents in quarantine.

