Rensselaer County coronavirus update Friday, May 29

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin said there are no new deaths from coronavirus in the county since May 15, the number remains at 28. There have been 510 confirmed cases with 413 recoveries.
The county has received 9,291 coronavirus tests for county residents. There still remain approximately 130 residents in quarantine.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- Trump meets with CEOs to discuss how to safely reopen economy
- After Floyd’s death, black lawmakers call for federal antilynching law
- Capital Region showing solidarity following police-involved death of a Minnesota man
- Dems scrap vote on FISA bill after Trump threatens veto
- Vermont hair salons and barbershops begin to reopen