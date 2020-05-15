Rensselaer County coronavirus update Friday, May 15

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin says opening the economy is the most important goal of the county. He says there is a discrepancy between the county’s and the state’s numbers.
McLaughlin says the county has done what the state asked, flattened the curve and now it’s time to allow businesses to start reopening. He’s calling on the state to review the numbers which would allow the county to reopen sooner rather than later.
There have been 458 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rensselaer County and 27 deaths. Another death at Diamond Hill Nursing Home puts the death toll there at 15. Five residents are currently in the hospital, none are in the ICU. Two hundred eighty-nine individuals have recovered from the virus.
The county has tested 5,597 individuals and 650 are in quarantine.
