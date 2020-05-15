1  of  2
Breaking News
Thousands without power due to storm Storm Pictures for May 15
Live Now
The Storm Tracker Weather Team is tracking severe weather in the Capital Region

Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Rensselaer County coronavirus update Friday, May 15

News
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin says opening the economy is the most important goal of the county. He says there is a discrepancy between the county’s and the state’s numbers.

McLaughlin says the county has done what the state asked, flattened the curve and now it’s time to allow businesses to start reopening. He’s calling on the state to review the numbers which would allow the county to reopen sooner rather than later.

There have been 458 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rensselaer County and 27 deaths. Another death at Diamond Hill Nursing Home puts the death toll there at 15. Five residents are currently in the hospital, none are in the ICU. Two hundred eighty-nine individuals have recovered from the virus.

The county has tested 5,597 individuals and 650 are in quarantine.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak