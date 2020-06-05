Rensselaer County coronavirus update Friday, June 5

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Rensselaer County reported an additional five coronavirus cases Friday, June 5. There remain two county residents in the hospital, but neither are in the ICU.
A total of 537 confirmed cases have been reported in Rensselaer County, 459 of which have recovered. There remain 120 residents in quarantine and 49 active cases.
Thursday, June 4 the county reported it’s first death from the virus in a week. They have received the test results for 11,436 residents.
Rensselaer County did not hold it’s livestream Friday but will resume them on Monday, June 8.
