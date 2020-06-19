Rensselaer County coronavirus update Friday, June 19

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Rensselaer County is reporting four additional cases of coronavirus bringing the county’s total to 563 confirmed cases. The county now has 17 active cases.

Three residents remain in the hospital, one of which who is in the ICU. There also remain 56 residents being monitored in quarantine. There have been 517 residents who have recovered from the virus.

Rensselaer County has administered 16,310 COVID-19 tests to date.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Father’s Day Pictures

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak