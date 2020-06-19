TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Rensselaer County is reporting four additional cases of coronavirus bringing the county’s total to 563 confirmed cases. The county now has 17 active cases.
Three residents remain in the hospital, one of which who is in the ICU. There also remain 56 residents being monitored in quarantine. There have been 517 residents who have recovered from the virus.
Rensselaer County has administered 16,310 COVID-19 tests to date.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Rensselaer County coronavirus update Friday, June 19
- Albany Spray Pads to reopen Saturday
- Ben & Jerry’s calls to defund the police in Juneteenth message
- Colleges and universities must develop a plan under the state’s reopening guidance then submit for review
- News10’s Chief Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo gets a hair cut