Rensselaer County coronavirus update Friday, June 19

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Rensselaer County is reporting four additional cases of coronavirus bringing the county’s total to 563 confirmed cases. The county now has 17 active cases.

Three residents remain in the hospital, one of which who is in the ICU. There also remain 56 residents being monitored in quarantine. There have been 517 residents who have recovered from the virus.

Rensselaer County has administered 16,310 COVID-19 tests to date.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES