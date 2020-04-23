Rensselaer County coronavirus update, fifth death at Diamond Hill

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that a fifth resident of Diamond Hill adult care facility in Schaghticoke has passed away due to the coronavirus. This brings the total in the county to ten deaths.

There are 18 people who live and work at Diamond Hill with a positive case of COVID-19. Seven of those 18 people are employees.

There have been 213 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 213 cases, 105 people have been cleared of the virus. 15 people are being treated in the hospital, three of those people are in the ICU.

The new cases include:

a 36-year-old Troy woman

a 71-year-old man who was a resident at the Diamond Hill adult care facility in Schaghticoke

a 17-year-old Troy boy

a 36-year-old Pittstown man

a 30-year-old Troy woman

a 58-year-old East Greenbush woman

a 64-year-old Rensselaer man

There are about 500 people under quarantine and being monitored by the county.

