TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two Rensselaer County residents, a 51-year-old North Greenbush man and a 74-year-old East Greenbush woman, have died from coronavirus. The county has had 129 coronavirus-related deaths to date.

Officials also confirmed 61 new cases of the virus, taking the total number of active cases to 1,736. Of the current cases, 40 are hospitalized with seven requiring ICU treatment.

A further 118 people recovered, bringing the total number of confirmed recoveries to 6,651.