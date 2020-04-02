Rensselaer County coronavirus update, county records first death

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County officials announcing Thursday the first death in the county due to coronavirus. In addition, they also said there are seven new cases of COVID-19 in the county bring the total accumulative number to 67 cases.
The new cases involve:
- a 39-year-old Nassau man
- a 59-year-old Brunswick woman
- an 85-year-old Brunswick woman
- a 24-year-old East Greenbush woman
- a 40-year-old Troy woman
- a 65-year-old Troy woman
- a 59-year-old Brunswick woman
The county currently has 18 hospitalizations. There are also 360 people in quarantine.
