Rensselaer County coronavirus update, county records first death

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County officials announcing Thursday the first death in the county due to coronavirus. In addition, they also said there are seven new cases of COVID-19 in the county bring the total accumulative number to 67 cases.

The new cases involve:

a 39-year-old Nassau man

a 59-year-old Brunswick woman

an 85-year-old Brunswick woman

a 24-year-old East Greenbush woman

a 40-year-old Troy woman

a 65-year-old Troy woman

a 59-year-old Brunswick woman

The county currently has 18 hospitalizations. There are also 360 people in quarantine.

